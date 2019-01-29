Nigeria Rises On Corruption Perception Index — But 'More Needs To Be Done'

Nigeria has moved up four places in the ranking of countries on the 2018 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index.

This was contained in a report by the organisation, published on Tuesday.

While Nigeria ranked 148 in 2017, the country moved up four places to 144 in 2018.

Other countries on the same ranking as Nigeria on the 2018 index are Comoros, Guatemala, Kenya and Mauritania.

According to Patricia Moreira, Managing Director of Transparency International, more needs to be done to "strengthen checks and balances and protect citizens' rights".

According to the report, the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index "reveals that the continued failure of most countries to significantly control corruption is contributing to a crisis of democracy around the world".

“With many democratic institutions under threat across the globe — often by leaders with authoritarian or populist tendencies — we need to do more to strengthen checks and balances and protect citizens’ rights. Corruption chips away at democracy to produce a vicious cycle, where corruption undermines democratic institutions and, in turn, weak institutions are less able to control corruption.” Moreira, said.