OccupyNigeria Protesters Call For Buhari's Impeachment Over CJN's Suspension

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of #OccupyNigeria has called on the National Assembly to “reconvene an emergency session to begin the process of impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari, over allegations of gross misconduct and negligence of the rule of law”.

The group also warned the President to rescind the decision to suspend Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Speaking during a protest by the group at Tombia junction area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Monday, Comrade Tony Nathan Ile, convener of the group, noted that the government did not respect the rule of law.

Reading a petition on the matter, Ile said: "This unfortunate development has openly shown the utmost desperation and determination of President Muhammad Buhari, to rig the forthcoming elections in favour of the APC.

"It is quite obvious how the constitution explicitly stipulates how a CJN can be removed from office. Section 292(2) makes it clear that a CJN can only be removed from office, after attaining his retirement age. The president is acting on an address supported by two-third majority of the Senate, which was not followed.

“The coalition also views with suspicion the speed with which the President effected the change of baton with less than 25 days to the conduct of elections in Nigeria, without following the laid-down procedure as enshrined in the constitution.

“The question Nigerians are asking is, why would the President choose which court order to obey and which not to obey? For your information, there was already a Court of Appeal order, restraining the CCT from continuing with the trail pending the determination of the suit before it.”