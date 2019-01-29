Roads To Be Closed On Saturday For Lagos Marathon

Roads in parts of Lagos State will be closed to traffic for some hours on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2019

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says roads in parts of Lagos State will be closed to traffic for some hours on Saturday.

The closure is to ensure a smooth run of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon scheduled for February 2, 2019.

A statement by LASTMA on travel advisory for commuters noted that the roads will be closed for hours during the marathon, just as alternative routes have also been made available to motorists.

The statement read: “The following roads shall be totally closed to traffic between the specified time: Alaka Service Lane inward National Stadium from 1am to 7:30am; National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Onipanu, and Anthony from 6am to 8am; Anthony to Charlie Boy and Iyana Oworonsoki from 6:30am to 8:30am; Third Mainland Bridge including from Adekunle Junction from 6:45am to [2pm].”

Alternative routes from 6am to 2pm are as follows: “All vehicles from Ikeja and environs heading towards Lagos and Victoria Islands can go through Ikorodu Road; residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environs should avoid the National Stadium but can link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu and Eko Bridge; vehicles coming from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway can link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road and Eko Bridge; vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2 and environs going to Victoria Island should go through Orile or Apapa to link the Eko Bridge; motorists from Okota can go through Mile 2 to Orile, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

“Vehicles coming from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway can go through Agege Motor Road (Mushin), and link Funsho Williams Avenue and Eko Bridge to connect destination; motorists from Funsho Williams Avenue can connect Eko Bridge to Lagos Island or Victoria Island; vehicles coming from Lekki-Ajah Expressway can go through Lekki Phase 2 to connect Freedom Road, Cable Bridge and link destination; Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use the Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) to link Osborne then to the mainland.”

The marathon will end at 2pm.

