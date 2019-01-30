BREAKING: 25 Months After Indictment, EFCC Charges Babachir Lawal To Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 10-count charge against Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Lawal is facing prosecution over allegations bothering on fraud.

The anti-graft commission also filed a four-count charge over allegations of fraud against Ayodele Oke, a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Oke is facing trial alongside his wife, Mrs Folashade Oke.

The ‘grass cutting’ saga for which Lawal has now been charged to court, was first unearthed in December 2016 by the Senate ad hoc committee on the North East headed by Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central.

