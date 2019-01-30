BREAKING: 25 Months After Indictment, EFCC Charges Babachir Lawal To Court

The ‘grass cutting’ saga for which Lawal has now been charged to court, was first unearthed in December 2016 by the Senate ad hoc committee on the North East headed by Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 10-count charge against Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Lawal is facing prosecution over allegations bothering on fraud.

The anti-graft commission also filed a four-count charge over allegations of fraud against Ayodele Oke, a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Oke is facing trial alongside his wife, Mrs Folashade Oke.

The ‘grass cutting’ saga for which Lawal has now been charged to court, was first unearthed in December 2016 by the Senate ad hoc committee on the North East headed by Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central.

Details later...

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kadaria Ahmed Grills Atiku On His 'Corruption' Record
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Thugs Beat Up Rivers NBA Chairman 'Because Of Onnoghen'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: EFCC To Pay N228m After Losing N450m Fraud Case Against Ex-Taraba Gov
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: I Lent EFCC N300m So It Could Take Off, Says Atiku
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME 25-Year-Old Ondo Panel Beater 'Steals' Sister's, Brother's Wife's Pants
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kadaria Ahmed Grills Atiku On His 'Corruption' Record
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Those Against Onnoghen’s Suspension Want Us To Return To The Jungle, Says CISS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Air Peace Flight Makes Emergency Landing After False Bomb Alert By Passenger
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Wasn’t Absent From Home For 104 Days' — Obasanjo Aims Another Jibe At Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Approves Appointment Of DIGs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad