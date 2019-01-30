BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial

On Wednesday, the court ruled that the suit filed by Onnoghen was "brought in a vacuum", and was not backed by legal provisions on the reasons it should be granted. It said a court has inherent jurisdiction to grant stay of proceedings where it is certified that enough evidence has been given for such. It also said the charges filed against Onnoghen are criminal in nature and the proceedings before the CCT could not be stopped.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2019

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital territory (FCT), has dismissed a motion filed by Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), seeking stay of execution on his ongoing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

On Wednesday, the court ruled that the suit filed by Onnoghen was "brought in a vacuum", and was not backed by legal provisions on the reasons it should be granted.

It said a court has inherent jurisdiction to grant stay of proceedings where it is certified that enough evidence has been given for such.

It also said the charges filed against Onnoghen are criminal in nature and the proceedings before the CCT could not be stopped.

The court, thereafter, held that the stay of proceedings would not be granted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Those Against Onnoghen’s Suspension Want Us To Return To The Jungle, Says CISS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Air Peace Flight Makes Emergency Landing After False Bomb Alert By Passenger
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics No Sane Person In Imo Will Hear My Voice And Not Stand Still, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion The Onnoghen Case And Other Stories By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Service Commission Approves Appointment Of DIGs
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad