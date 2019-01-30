BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital territory (FCT), has dismissed a motion filed by Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), seeking stay of execution on his ongoing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

On Wednesday, the court ruled that the suit filed by Onnoghen was "brought in a vacuum", and was not backed by legal provisions on the reasons it should be granted.

It said a court has inherent jurisdiction to grant stay of proceedings where it is certified that enough evidence has been given for such.

It also said the charges filed against Onnoghen are criminal in nature and the proceedings before the CCT could not be stopped.

The court, thereafter, held that the stay of proceedings would not be granted.