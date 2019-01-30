BREAKING: Atiku: Will I Accept Result Of Election If I Lose? Why Not!

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he will accept the result of the 2019 presidential election if he loses — provided the election is free and fair.

Atiku said this on Wednesday on ‘The Candidates’, a presidential town hall co-production between Daria Media and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

As the very final question before drawing the curtain on the interaction, Atiku was asked if he would accept the result of the election should he lose.

He replied: "If elections are adjudged to be free and fair and credible, why not? I have lost elections before."