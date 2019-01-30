BREAKING: EFCC To Pay N228m After Losing N450m Fraud Case Against Ex-Taraba Gov

Justice Stephen Pam ruled that the case by the EFCC lacked merit and ordered the anti-graft agency to refund N228million, which was earlier remitted to the commission by the defendants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2019

A Federal High Court, sitting in Jalingo Taraba State, has discharged and acquitted Sani Abubakar Danladi, former acting Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, of alleged fraud.

Also acquitted are Joel Ikenya, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Mark Bako Useni, former Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly.

The court also gave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a 72-hour ultimatum to refund the sum of N228million to the defendants.

The EFCC had filed the case against the trio on alleged fraud involving N450million.

Justice Stephen Pam ruled that the case by the EFCC lacked merit and ordered the anti-graft agency to refund N228million, which was earlier remitted to the commission by the defendants.

The judge maintained that the EFCC could not substantiate its evidence against the defendants, and urged the commission to desist from infringing on the rights of innocent citizens.

In his reaction to the ruling, Ikenya applauded the court for allowing the rule of law to prevail.  He called on the people to continue to give the much-needed respect to the judiciary, which he described as the last hope of the common man.

Counsel to the defendants, Barrister Ibrahim Effiong, said the ruling is an indication that the "rule of law has come to bear".

"I am happy that the rule of law has come to bear," he said.

"The entire charge was an abuse of court process and good only for dismissal and that is what just happened. I pray that the EFCC will respect the rule of law and allow the judgement to prevail. There was no point taking my client to court in the first place."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Those Against Onnoghen’s Suspension Want Us To Return To The Jungle, Says CISS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Turns Down Metuh's Appeal To Travel Abroad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Afenifere Asks Buhari To Make His Assets Declaration Form Public
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyers Fail To Fully Comply With NBA's Directive To Boycott Courts Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lagos Assembly Gives Ambode One Week To Defend Self Against Possible Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Those Against Onnoghen’s Suspension Want Us To Return To The Jungle, Says CISS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Air Peace Flight Makes Emergency Landing After False Bomb Alert By Passenger
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics No Sane Person In Imo Will Hear My Voice And Not Stand Still, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion The Onnoghen Case And Other Stories By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad