Gospel Singer Funmi Aragbaye Loses Husband

Elder Aragbaye died at about 2:30pm on Wednesday, aged 77, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2019

Funmi Aragbaye, a popular gospel musician and National President of the Gospel Musicians’ Association of Nigeria, has lost her husband, Elder Bola Aragbaye.

Elder Aragbaye died at about 2:30pm on Wednesday, aged 77, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

During his lifetime, he worked at the Nigerian Tribune as a journalist under the supervision of ex-Governor of Lagos State Lateef Jakande, after which he left in 1967 to join The Sketch Press Limited, where he rose to become Editor.

He was appointed Chief Press Secretary to the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin, a former Governor of Ondo State, in 1981.

He clocked 77 on November 10, 2018, and is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and other family members.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Lifestyle Aiteo Founder Benedict Peters Named 2018 FIN African Icon Of The Year
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Actress, Taxify Driver Go Head To Head In Kidnap And Rape Allegations
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
SAHARATV Exclusive: Davido Addresses Social Media Drama With WizKid
Exclusive SAHARATV Exclusive: Davido Addresses Social Media Drama With WizKid
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Popular Nollywood Actress Reveals Harrowing Domestic Violence Story
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment American Pop Star Prince Dead At 57
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
M.I Abaga, Loose Kaynon, Osagie Alonge & AOT2 on the Greatest #LooseTalkPodcast Ever | Episode 82
Entertainment Singer, MI Gets Into A Shouting Match With Music Critic
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kadaria Ahmed Grills Atiku On His 'Corruption' Record
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Those Against Onnoghen’s Suspension Want Us To Return To The Jungle, Says CISS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Air Peace Flight Makes Emergency Landing After False Bomb Alert By Passenger
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Wasn’t Absent From Home For 104 Days' — Obasanjo Aims Another Jibe At Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Approves Appointment Of DIGs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad