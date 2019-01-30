Group Kicks Against Protest Over Appointment Of Brambaifa As NDDC MD

A group under the auspices of the Niger Delta for Accountability and Good Governance (NDAGG) has condemned a purported planned protest against the appointment of Professor Nelson Brambaifa as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group accused Timipre Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa State, and his supporters of making frantic efforts aimed at influencing the presidency to rescind the decision on Brambaifa’s appointment.

The group stressed that Brambaifa’s appointment would bring positive impact to the Niger Delta region.

A statement by Preye Agama, coordinator of the group, read: “It is sad that some persons are being pushed to protest and issue unnecessary threats over the appointment of the erudite professor. It is sad and we call on the people of the region to join hands and support him to carry out the task ahead of him.

"We are indeed grateful, as a people, that the appointment of the person of Prof. Branbaiyefa’s status, class and ability to man the affairs of the commission to its enviable heights is the drive to actualise the mission and vision of the Commission as enshrined in the law establishing it and to the satisfaction of the people of the region.

"We are also convinced that the track records of Prof. Brambaifa as a seasoned administrator, team player and leader will prove vital in the present administration’s zeal to impact positively on the region with deep knowledge of the region acquired from his days at the University of Port Harcourt, Niger Delta University, and even at the NDDC itself while he served as the Bayelsa state representative in the just dissolved board.”

On the purported protest against the appointment, NDAGG urged the aggrieved indigenes of the region to sheath their swords, and “see the appointment as a turning point for the people of the region to ensure massive development of the region and work with a worthy son of Bayelsa to embark on a pragmatic development and empowerment of the people of the region”.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach Sylva’s media aide to get his principal’s reaction to the allegation were unsuccessful at the time of this report.