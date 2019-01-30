Scrap N-Power; We Have Qualified Teachers Eager For Employment, NUT Tells Nigerian Govt

NUT President, noted that the N-Power scheme employs people without necessary qualification, and would not ensure the best for the sector.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2019


The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has urged the Nigerian government to scrap the N-Power scheme and focus instead on employing qualified teachers.

According to the organisation, there were many teachers with the necessary qualification that were eager to be employed, who can effectively address the deficit occasioned by the retirement of older teachers.

In his address at the 2019 assembly of the union, Nasir Idris, the NUT President, noted that the N-Power scheme employs people without necessary qualification, and would not ensure the best for the sector. 

His words: “There is an urgent need to recruit more teachers into our schools on a permanent basis as against the N-Power teaching program, which does not render the desired benefits and should be discontinued.

“We want something that is permanent for our profession. This N-Power is just a temporary measure and so we need the federal and state governments to recruit more teachers to man our secondary and primary schools.

“We need governments to recruit qualified teachers to man our schools rather than this N-Power programme. If you look at the N-Power programme, people that do not have the necessary qualification for teaching have been sent to schools to teach. What are they going to teach?

“We have qualified teachers that are waiting to be employed. That is why we said government should stop that one (N-Power) let them recruit qualified teachers to manage our schools.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education ERC: Nigerian Govt Deceitful In Negotiations With ASUU
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME NIPR: It's Criminal Offence To Appoint Spokespersons Without Certification
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Yabatech Dismisses Lecturer For Exposing Corruption - Centre
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Education Schools Have Final Say On Hijab, Kenyan Supreme Court Rules
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Ondo State Ministry of Education School Now Hoodlum Hangout
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education OFFICIAL : ASUU Strike Ends
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal IN FULL: Recommendations Of NJC Meeting On Onnoghen's Suspension
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Never Intended To Remove Onnoghen, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Sustained Serious Injuries In Kebbi Podium Incident, Says PDP
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Those Against Onnoghen’s Suspension Want Us To Return To The Jungle, Says CISS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Kwankwaso's Father Endorses Ganduje's Reelection Bid
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Campaigns For Opponent Of Okorocha's Anointed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Onnoghen Case And Other Stories By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics No Sane Person In Imo Will Hear My Voice And Not Stand Still, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters At Lagos Assembly Over Plans To Impeach Ambode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections I Don't Give A Damn If APC Loses In Zamfara, Says Senator Marafa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Rejects Onnoghen's Attempt To Stop His CCT Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Approves Appointment Of DIGs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad