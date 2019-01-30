Thugs Beat Up Rivers NBA Chairman 'Because Of Onnoghen'

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2019

Sylvester Adaka, the RIvers State Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), was the victim of an attack by some thugs suspected to be affiliated to politicians on Wednesday.

Adaka had approached the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt on Wednesday to plead for request an adjournment of proceedings in response to the boycott order issued by the NBA over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Adaka was in the company of some lawyers when they approached the court led by Justice A.A. Gumel. He urged the lawyers not to cause trouble within the court processes as they protested the position of the presiding judge, who said the sitting was only to take records of court processes, while hearing of motions would be done at a later date.

However, probably irked by the protests of the lawyers, the thugs, who wanted proceedings to continue, attacked the NBA Chairman and beat him up.

Tonye Cole, a governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to be in court during the incident and expressed displeasure at the action of the thugs.

Commenting on the incident, Dennis Okwakpam, a former NBA Chairman, Port Harcourt branch, said: “It is one of the darkest days in the life of this country. People who should know or are knowledgeable are playing politics with everything.”

SaharaReporters, New York

