After Supporting Buhari In 2015, 'Patriotic Lawyers' Say It’s Time For Change To Sowore

Abubakar Yesufu, Chairman of the League of Patriotic Lawyers Forum, has called on Nigerian youth to cast their votes for Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the February 16 presidential election.

Yesufu stated this during an interview with SaharaReporters on Thursday.

Yesufu, a former Student Union President of the University of Benin, said his group was significant to the victories of former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011 and 2015, respectively.

His words: “I am excited about how he has promised to disrupt the status quo of this country as he has disrupted the media space. I have never met Sowore and I don’t intend to meet him but we believe in what he is doing, because it is important for our generation to come out and strengthen him

"We are asking all centre groups and Atiku to step down and cast their support for the African Action Congress party. We’ve been able to follow him closely and he is the only person that has the idea and exposure to take Nigeria to the greater level. When Jonathan was facing problem and came up with the idea of doctrine of necessity, we led a team of legal practitioners to support Jonathan because we believe that's the man who doesn’t have shoes and the truth is that, he became the president.

"We now shifted ground to Buhari in 2015 and that is why on AIT and Channels, we supported him. However, weeks to the 2019 elections, we are not comfortable. So what we need to do now is to rally round Sowore; not only the youth but everybody. That can take us out from the pit we are in. I’m a lawyer and you can see what is happening in the judiciary.

"Right now, we are in between the devil and the deep blue sea with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I have nothing against Atiku though. But I believe the throttle-driving Atiku does not have the capability of delivering democracy. He has been on that road for the past 16 years.

"I have listened to these people and want to support AAC. He will become a great icon to reckon with. If we fail to support Sowore, we should be ready for four more years of hardship under Buhari.”