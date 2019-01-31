BREAKING: Peter Obi Is 'Half China And Half India', Says Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Peter Obi, presidential running mate of Atiku Abubakar, has “half China, half India”.

Oshiomole said this in Kano on Thursday at the Sani Abacha Stadium, venue of the day's presidential campaign rally of the ruling party.

The former Edo State Governor began his speech by saying it would be short, but he ended up speaking for nearly 15 minutes. He then went on to mock Atiku for once turning to an Obi, which resulted in failure, before turning to another one, which will likewise end in failure.

The first Obi mentioned by Oshiomhole is Senator Ben Obi, who was Atiku’s running mate when he contested the 2007 presidential election on the platform of the Action Congress (AC).

“Mr. President, you know I don’t like to make long speeches, but in a moment like this, I think the people have already spoken, and there is nothing to add. They have made up their mind; they ‘ve demonstrated it all over the state, so there’s nothing new to tell them,” Oshiomhole said.

“I think what I just want to do here… for the benefit of those who are detained or misled by other interests, we have a duty to make some clarifications.

“A moment ago, my brother, my friend, my comrade, the DG of the campaign, was lamenting how a former colleague of his whom he felt is a Cristian was lying publicly. He should have known that in the church, there are believers and there are unbelievers. And it is more so when they are very desperate.

“I was telling someone this morning: Atiku has made again another mistake of his life. The first time he contested for the presidency, he went for an Obi. After Obi, he failed; he returned to PDP. He tried again, he failed; he came back to APC. He tried again he failed; this time he went back to PDP and went to another Obi.

“This other Obi is half China and half India — because if he speaks three words, one will be Chinese, the second one will be Indian and the third one will be a mixture of Igbo and Yoruba. I have tried to teach him my own language but he is not likely to succeed.”