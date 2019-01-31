I'm Not Desperate; If I Lose Election, I'll Move On, Says el-Rufai

He states this at the United Nation’s High Level Dialogue Forum on peaceful elections in Kaduna State on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 31, 2019

Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, says he doesn't have a problem accepting defeat if he loses in the forthcoming governorship election.

He states this at the United Nation’s High Level Dialogue Forum on peaceful elections in Kaduna State on Wednesday.  

He also urged aspirants and party supporters to ensure free and fair elections, noting that the state has become the centre of attraction of many organisations because of the level of its exposure to violence.

His words: “If all of us do our bit, Nigeria’s democracy will only get stronger. The biggest risk now is pre-election violence. As a government, our most important job is to govern the state.

"If I’m re-elected, we will do our best; if we are not re-elected, we move on with our lives. We are not desperate."
 

