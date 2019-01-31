INEC To Deploy 3,933 NYSC Members For 2019 Elections In Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy 3,933 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members as ad hoc staff for the 2019 elections in Ondo State.

This was disclosed during the visit of the management of the state NYSC to the commission’s headquarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The NYSC team was led by Mrs. Grace Akpabio, the Ondo State NYSC coordinator.

Reeling out the figures, Rufus Akeju, the Ondo Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said the corps members were picked based on competency and available spaces at their respective local governments.

Akeju revealed that the electoral body was prepared to ensure that the elections were hitch-free, hence the training for members of the NYSC who will be deployed for elections.

He also noted that the commission would provide the necessary logistics for the corps members that would participate in the electoral process.

He also explained that arrangements were being put in place to ensure the quick payment of all allowances of NYSC members that will participate in the polls.

“I want to inform the NYSC team that INEC has just finished the training for the security personnel that will participate in the elections. We engaged experts who took these officers on specialised areas of election monitoring, handling and supervision.

"But I want to assure you that corps members and NYSC staff would be adequately protected alongside other ad hoc personnel recruited for the exercise. The election duties honorarium would be paid directly to their banks upon submission of necessary details to the Commission through their Electoral Officers respectively.”

In her remarks, Akpabio appealed to INEC not to deploy corps members to flashpoints during the elections.

“I want to make special appeal to INEC to provide tags and life jackets for corps members and NYSC staff that would be deployed to riverine areas. This is to forestall any untoward actions by scrupulous elements in the society as a result of non provision of such important items,” she said.