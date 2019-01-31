NYSC Members Protest Gruesome Killing of Colleague By Soldiers In Abuja

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme on Thursday protested the gruesome killing of one of their colleagues by the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army during the Arbaeen Symbolic Trek.

The protesters, who are also members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), converged on the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), wielding placards and demanding justice.

Speaking to journalists, the leader of the group, Sulaiman Alhassan, alleged that their colleague, Mustapha Ingawa, was arrested and tortured to death on October 27, 2018, by a combined team of the Guards Brigade and the Nigerian Police Force, during the Arbaeen Symbolic Procession.

Officers of the Nigerian Army had opened fire on the Shiites during the procession which held in October 2018.

According to Alhassan, the military ignored all entreaties made by the deceased, and even turned down Ingawa’s NYSC identity card which he presented to them, as he begged for his life to be spared.

Addressing newsmen, Alhassan said: "Mustapha Ingawa is a graduate of B.Sc. Business Administration and until his passing away, he was undergoing his service through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. Mustapha Ingawa was arrested alive and tortured to death by the Military and Police. His corpse had no sign of gunshots. He passed away and left behind his two-year-old son and wife.

"We condemn the killing of Mustapha Ingawa and request the National Human Rights Commission to take action seeking redress for this atrocity and also protect the right of Nigerians that are protesting against injustice and violation of human rights.”

Alhassan noted that officers of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police Force killed more than 50 IMN members, including minors.

"The Military used guns and ammunitions that were not supposed to be used in public gathering and attacked the protesters, without using any alternative means of dispersing the gathering.

“We consider protest as our right, and all people of conscious and conscience are aware that the right of Sheikh Zakzaky has been violated. Therefore, from today, Thursday 31 January, 2019, the Concerned NYSC members resolved that we will continue to participate in Free Zakzaky protest and demand for unconditional release of our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.”

The group also demanded the end of “illegal protective custody and kangaroo Kaduna court case” against their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife.