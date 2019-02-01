Deadlock! ASUU Strike To Continue Despite Meeting As Govt Says 'We Don’t Have N50bn'

The ASUU President declined to provide details of the offer provided by government to the union.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

Core TV

The meeting between the Nigerian government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has ended in a deadlock again.

Both sides were in an emergency meeting earlier on Friday in Abuja.

Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment, said the Nigerian government had met the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) halfway.

He said this while addressing newsmen after the meeting between the striking lecturers and representatives of the Nigerian government in Abuja.

On the question of whether the government had met ASUU’s demand for N50billion, he said: “We have met it halfway. We have offered what we have; we don’t have N50 billion. The Minister of Finance has also said so, that the Federal Government cannot afford N50billion now.”

On his part, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, the ASUU National President, said the meeting made some progress, and they would present the government’s offer to members and provide feedback to government at its next meeting.

He said: “We presented the feedback from members on the previous discussions with the Federal Government and we have another set of information for our members, and until we give them, we are not going to speak about it.”

The next meeting between the union and the government is scheduled for next Thursday.

