Enugu Schools Send Students Back Home ‘Because Of Atiku’

As early as 10am, the students were seen loitering about, as they were asked to go home.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

Schools in Enugu State were abruptly shut on Friday as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally berthed in the state.

According to students who spoke with NAN, public primary and secondary schools in the state were shut because of the rally.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, was in the state with other chieftains of the party.

As early as 10am, the students were seen loitering about, as they were asked to go home.

A student from Day Secondary School, Independence Layout, said the teachers told them to go home because of Atiku’s visit.

The situation was the same in other public schools, including O’Connor Primary School, Queen’s School, Urban Girls Secondary School and Government Training College in Enugu town.

The students said they were not mandated to attend the campaign rally, which took place at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

A parent, Mr. Francis Ogbu, expressed displeasure with the development, stating that it was wrong to suspend academic activities for political events.

Another parent, Mrs. Uzoamaka Onukwuburi, lamented that the decision was unnecessary, while one Mrs. Chinwe Eke commended the decision, stating that it was for the safety of the children in case of outbreak of violence during the rally.

Eke, however, stressed that the notice should have come much earlier to prevent the students from loitering about during the time they are expected to be in school.

When contacted, Professor Uche Eze, the state Commissioner for Education, declined to comment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections El-Rufai: Presidents Should Have Deputies Who Can Run The Govt When They Die
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics El-Rufai Describes Onnoghen In One Word: Shameless!
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections The Economist Backs Atiku To Win But Says His Agenda 'Too Monumental To Implement In Full'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Kashamu Beats Adebutu To INEC’s List As Ogun PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: There'll Be War If They Rig This Election, Says Uche Secondus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech CSOs Threaten To Shut Down Lagos Assembly If Ambode Is Impeached
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Onnoghen Explains Sources Of Foreign Deposits In His Accounts
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Patience Jonathan To Forfeit N1bn To Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections El-Rufai: Presidents Should Have Deputies Who Can Run The Govt When They Die
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-NIA DG Ayodele Oke's Arraignment By EFCC Fails
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics El-Rufai Describes Onnoghen In One Word: Shameless!
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections The Economist Backs Atiku To Win But Says His Agenda 'Too Monumental To Implement In Full'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Kashamu Beats Adebutu To INEC’s List As Ogun PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: There'll Be War If They Rig This Election, Says Uche Secondus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech CSOs Threaten To Shut Down Lagos Assembly If Ambode Is Impeached
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police PSC Endorses Promotion Of 18 CPs, 33 DCPs
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: INEC Releases List Of State House Of Assembly Candidates
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections AAC Declares Sowore Winner Of ‘The Candidates’ Presidential Debate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad