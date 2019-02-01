Enugu Schools Send Students Back Home ‘Because Of Atiku’

Schools in Enugu State were abruptly shut on Friday as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally berthed in the state.

According to students who spoke with NAN, public primary and secondary schools in the state were shut because of the rally.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, was in the state with other chieftains of the party.

As early as 10am, the students were seen loitering about, as they were asked to go home.

A student from Day Secondary School, Independence Layout, said the teachers told them to go home because of Atiku’s visit.

The situation was the same in other public schools, including O’Connor Primary School, Queen’s School, Urban Girls Secondary School and Government Training College in Enugu town.

The students said they were not mandated to attend the campaign rally, which took place at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

A parent, Mr. Francis Ogbu, expressed displeasure with the development, stating that it was wrong to suspend academic activities for political events.

Another parent, Mrs. Uzoamaka Onukwuburi, lamented that the decision was unnecessary, while one Mrs. Chinwe Eke commended the decision, stating that it was for the safety of the children in case of outbreak of violence during the rally.

Eke, however, stressed that the notice should have come much earlier to prevent the students from loitering about during the time they are expected to be in school.

When contacted, Professor Uche Eze, the state Commissioner for Education, declined to comment.