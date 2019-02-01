Scores Injured, Properties Destroyed As APC, APM Supporters Clash In Ogun

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State clashed on Thursday when the two parties were on campaign tour in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that trouble started when the campaign team of Dapo Abiodun, the APC governorship candidate, and the team of a member of the House of Representatives representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode constituency and a candidate of the APM, Mikky Kazzim, met at the Elega junction in Ward 4 of the LGA.

It was gathered that the two groups met at a junction where a road construction was in progress, thereby causing heavy traffic. Kazzim was said to have alighted from his vehicle to control the traffic, but tension started building up, when the APC supporters sighted Kassim and assumed he was at the place to attack them

It took the intervention of armed policemen in both teams to douse the tension by shooting sporadically into the air to scare the hoodlums.

However, party supporters had already attacked themselves with dangerous weapons within the short spate of the brawl, before it was contained.

Supporters from both parties sustained injuries, just as properties were destroyed.