Thugs Attack Jimi Agbaje's Campaign Convoy In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2019

The convoy of Jimi Agbaje, Lagos governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was attacked on Thursday at Iba in Ojo area of Lagos State.

According to NAN, the convoy had just left the palace of the Oniba of Iba, Oba Goriola Oseni, when it was attacked.

The campaign convoy was on its way out of the palace, when the hoodlums, numbering about 40, chased and threw stones at Agbaje’s vehicles.

Armed with daggers and machetes, they gave chase on motorcycles, throwing pebbles at the convoy, and in the process, the rear windscreen of a bus conveying some party members was shattered.

Some occupants of the bus sustained minor injuries, just as the thugs continued their attack.

It took the firing of teargas canisters by security operatives to ward off the attackers.

Earlier, Agbaje had told the traditional ruler that he was in the palace to pay homage and seek the royal father’s blessing for his planned rally in the area as that was the right thing to do.
 

