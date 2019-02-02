BREAKING: APC Supporter Killed In Clash At Campaign Rally In Bayelsa

The incident occurred on Saturday at a campaign rally of the APC Bayelsa West senatorial candidate, Captain Karimu at Tungbobiri-Sagbama, a distance from Governor Seriake Dickson's country home.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 02, 2019

Braye Embikoro, a supporter of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State,has been killed in a clash between rival political parties while several others have been wounded.



Political thugs invaded the venue and unleashed attacks on the gathering.

Last week, Timipre Sylva, former Governor of the state and leader of the party, led a protest to the state police command against alleged intimidation of his party members.

