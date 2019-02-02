Fayose’s Trial Resumes On Monday

The trial will continue before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2019

The trial of Ayodele Fayose, the embattled former Governor of Ekiti State, over allegations of N7.2billion fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will resume on Monday, February 4, 2019.

The trial will continue before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, had been led in evidence by Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), counsel to EFCC at the last hearing.

Obanikoro testified that he gave Fayose the sum of $5million in cash from the National Security Adviser imprest account, on the instruction of Sambo Dasuki, the then National Security Adviser during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. See Also Sahara Reporters Obanikoro Tells Court How He Gave Fayose $5m from Arms Funds On Dasuki's Orders 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Fayose applied for an adjournment through his lawyers, Kanu Agabi (SAN) and Olalekan Ojo (SAN) to enable them cross-examine Obanikoro.

Consequently, Justice Olatoregun had adjourned the case to February 4, 5 and 6, respectively for continuation of trial, but ruled that it will be the last adjournment from defendants until the conclusion of the trial.

