42-year-old Accused Of Masterminding Attack At Bayelsa APC Rally Arrested

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2019

Isaac Abrowei, a 42-year-old, who hails from Bolou-Orua community, but resident at Tungbabiri in Sagbama local council area of Bayelsa State, has been arrested by the Police.

He is alleged to have been the mastermind behind the attack on supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a campaign ground in the same area.

A statement issued on Saturday by Asinim Butswat, spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, noted that 15 persons have been identified to have disrupted the event, which led to the death of one person, while others sustained injuries.

The statement read: “One suspect, Isaac Abrowei 'm' 42 years, from Bolou-Orua, but resident at Tungbabiri has been arrested. The thugs who masterminded the act and their alleged sponsor have been identified and the Police have launched a manhunt to arrest them.

“The thugs, numbering about 15, disrupted and attacked APC party faithful at a political rally at Tungbabiri. In the ensuing melee, one Braye Embikorobiri of Tungbabiri community sustained critical injuries and later died. Two other victims, names yet unknown, were critically injured and are responding to treatment in the hospital.”

Butswat added that the command had mobilised officers to restore normalcy in the community and efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.

