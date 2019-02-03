Caverton Helicopters: Unusual Weather Conditions Caused Osinbajo’s Aircraft Crash

Caverton Helicopters, the manager of the crashed aircraft which was carrying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other government officials, on Saturday afternoon, has attributed “unusual weather conditions” to the cause of the crash.

A memo made available to SaharaReporters noted that the crashed helicopter was managed by the company.

The memo, which was personally signed by Captain Josiah Choms, Managing Director of Caverton Helicopters, noted that the Augusta AW139 Helicopter was involved in the crash-landing in Kabba, Kogi State, around 3pm.

Choms, however, said the helicopter company had informed the relevant authorities on the crash, adding that they were investigating the incident.

The memo read in part: “There were no injuries to the passengers or crew onboard and they were all quickly and safely evacuated.

“The relevant authorities have been duly informed and an investigation into the incident has commenced. We will, of course, support the authorities as required.

“We wish to re-assure the public and the various stakeholders of our unwavering commitment to safety in all of our operations.”

However, it was not clear if the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), saddled with the responsibility of investigating major air incidents or accidents in the country had commenced investigation into the crash.

As the sole investigating body for civil aviation crashes, including the Police, AIB is expected to commence investigation immediately.

None of the officials of the bureau could be reached at the time of filing this report, as calls and text messages to them were not responded to.