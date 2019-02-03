JUST IN: Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Northern Elders Forum Endorse Atiku

This formed part of the resolutions at a meeting tagged: ‘Summit of Nigerian Leaders and Elders’, held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2019

Leaders and elders from various geopolitical zones across the country have endorsed Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as their preferred candidate.

Present at the meeting were leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Northern Elders Forum, Pan-Niger Delta forum, the Middle Belt Forum, as well as a faction of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group.

Participants at the forum said they agreed on endorsing Atiku after meeting with various presidential candidates.

They said the decision not to support President Muhammadu Buhari, currently seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was based on the current President’s loss of control of government.

They also accused the President of dividing the country.

Among those who attended the meeting were: Ayo Fasanmi (Afenifere), Dr Pogu Bitrus (Middle Belt Forum), Ango Abdullahi (Northern Elders Forum), Edwin Clark (Pan Niger Delta Forum), John Nwodo (Ohanaeze Ndigbo) and Buba Galadima.

SaharaReporters, New York

