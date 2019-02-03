Two Dead In Lagos Building Collapse

Two people have been confirmed dead in a three-storey building that collapsed in Lagos on Saturday.

The building, located at Number 9, Amosun Street, Ijora Badia, was said to have been an uncompleted building with nobody residing in it.

Confirming the accident, Adesina Tiamiyu, General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), stated that those who died were illegal residents, as they were in the building when it partially collapsed from the back.

He added that two of the residents were brought out dead from the debris, while the third person sustained some injuries.

LASEMA and other rescue agencies in Lagos were on ground to contain the situation.