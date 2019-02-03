Vote Healthy Leaders, Sowore Says As He Completes Lagos City Marathon

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has called on Nigerians to vote for people who will ensure that sports is developed to fit global best practices, rather than leaders who will spend the nation’s resources on medical trips abroad.

He made the statement after he participated at the 10km Access Bank Lagos City Marathon at Eko Atlantic City.

“These are the leaders Nigeria needs; those with stamina who are fit and can participate in sporting activities, so that they can understand how sports should be developed, and what a great opportunity it is for our young people to aspire for something bigger than themselves,” Sowore said.

On the need to elect healthy leaders, he said: “We do not need Nigeria's next president to spend our resources on medical trips abroad. I challenge the two major parties filled with old people to present their candidates for a marathon. They can never do it; they celebrate 800km walks and old ideas. We must change this on February 16, 2019.”

President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on a medical vacation in United Kingdom between February 2016 and August 2016, which lasted 104 days.