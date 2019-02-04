BREAKING: With Chants Of ‘Allahu Akbar’, Boko Haram Captures Five Adamawa Towns

Madagali, Shuwa, Michika, Gulak and Baza towns in Adamawa State have fallen to Boko Haram insurgents again, SaharaReporters can report.

SaharaReporters learnt that Boko Haram fighters overran the towns on Monday evening in their droves, chanting "Allahu Akbar", and are currently advancing to Michika in a similar style to how they captured the area in August 2014.

Residents of Michika and Baza have all fled their homes, just as there is serious panic in Mubi, the hometown Jibrilla Bindow, Governor of the state, and Alex Badeh, the late former Chief of Defence Staff.

However, Brigadier General Muhammad Bello of the 23 brigade in Yola told our correspondent that troops of the 28 battalion were already engaging the terrorists in Shuwa town, Madagali Local Government area.