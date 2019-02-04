BREAKING: Ex-Ondo Deputy Gov Oluboyo To Leave PDP For APC On Tuesday As Buhari Visits

Barring any last minute changes, Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, will nnounce his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters learnt on Monday that Oluboyo had been meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on his plans to join the party.

Oluboyo was appointed the Deputy Governor by Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past Governor, on April 27, 2016.

He is a former Commissioner for Agriculture under Mimiko, before his appointment as Deputy Governor after Alhaji Ali Olanusi was impeached by members of the Ondo State House of Assembly over allegations of gross misconduct.

Sources told our correspondent that Oluboyo will announce his defection "officially" tomorrow.

One of the sources, who preferred not to be named, said Oluboyo decided to pitch his tent with APC, "due to depleting image of PDP in the state". He also disclosed that the former Deputy Governoris "not happy" about how he is being treated in PDP.

"Oluboyo will be announcing his defection at the MKO Demeocracy Park, when President Muhammadu Buhari visits Ondo State tomorrow," said the source.

"I am aware he is not pleased with the current situation in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as he is not being carried along again. Don't forget that his former boss, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has defected to another party, which is the Zenith Labor Party (ZLP), and he is even a candidate for the Senate seat. So I am very sure that Oluboyo will defect alongside several other former aides under Olusegun Mimiko at tomorrow's event."

It was also gathered that no less than 2,000 members of the PDP, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Action Democratic Party (ADP) would also be joining the APC tommorrow.

Meanwhile, Ade Adetimehin, the Ondo APC Chairman, also confirmed Oluboyo's expected defection shortly after a meeting with party faithful.

Adetimehin said the leadership of the party was set to receive him at Tuesday's campaign rally.

He noted that President Muhamadu Buhari is expected to receive all the decampees upon his visit to Akure, where he would be speaking on his re-election bid.

"Yes, he is supposed to be at this meeting but he could not make it. However, he would be joining us live tomorrow and make it official in the open declaration," Adetimehin said.

"We have been talking and he's part of the discussion and I am very sure of that. In fact, that is why I mentioned his name. Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, is already with us and he will join us."