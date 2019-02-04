Police Decorate Newly Promoted DIGs

Some of the newly decorated DIGs

Mohammed Adamu, the acting Inspector General of Police, has decorated the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

The ceremony took place at the Nigeria Police Force International Peacekeeping Centre, Abuja, on Monday.

Congratulating the officers, Adamu charged them to rededicate themselves to the Force and see the promotion as a call to national duty.

Adamu said the new DIGs are “not only professionally, but also intellectually deep” and possess the wealth of experience that will move the Force forward.

In his remarks at the event, he said: “To the new DIGs of Police, as we celebrate your professional feat today, you must see your elevation as a call to national duty. It is also a clear statement that under my leadership, merit shall be the overriding standard that will guide promotion.

“You need to, therefore, rededicate yourself to service to the Nigeria Police and the nation. The task of policing a complex nation like ours is undoubtedly arduous. But with your individual and collective experiences, I am confident that together, we can surmount the challenge.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Police Family, I congratulate you and your family on your well-deserved promotion and wish you God’s guidance, strength of character, and wisdom in the performance of your schedules.”

The acting Inspector General of Police also advised all members of the Force to uphold ethics, and stressed the need for re-strategising and embracing new thoughts.

He continued: “Let me clearly emphasise that policing standards and practices have to change in Nigeria if only we want to restore citizens’ trust and attain our mandate in the most effective manner. We, therefore, need to re-strategise and take the Police back to the community. We have to also evolve new thoughts and embrace new orientation as a Police organisation, to work with the citizens, neighbourhood, and other strategic security actors as a pathway towards addressing communal crimes.

“Henceforth, therefore, Community Policing strategy shall drive policing functions at all levels under my leadership and I look forward to working with the new Force Management Team towards giving effect to this policing vision."

He added that the Force would inaugurate a Community Policing Implementation Steering Committee, composed of seasoned Nigerians and experts on community policing.