Six Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Port Harcourt

Their arrest followed series of intelligence reports linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from a scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences, and other illegal activities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2019

Officers of the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters at their hotel hideout in Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested on Friday, February 1, 2019 during a sting operation.

The suspects, comprising four men and two ladies, are Oghenekewe Innocent Akinnawo, Kemka Godseat Amadi, Revelation Macaulay, Damilola Adedoyin Oyinloye, Mary Ndubuisi and Jennifer Vandi.

Their arrest followed series of intelligence reports linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from a scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences, and other illegal activities.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest included three exotic cars: Benz E350-4Matic, Toyota Camry XLE and Benz GLE 450. Others are four iPhones, four laptops, one iPad, one iron sealed stamp, cheque books, car number plates and two unused bullets.

They will soon be arraigned in court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Asked To Disqualify APC Candidate Convicted In Liberia In 2013
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: 'Kidnapper' Evans Loses N1bn Fundamental Rights Suit Against Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen To Ask CCT Chairman To Disqualify Himself Over Bribery Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Killed, Many Injured As Hoodlums Clash At Oyo APC Rally
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Fake Naval Officer Nabbed In Cross River
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME PVCs Burnt As Fire Razes Abia INEC Office
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal JUST IN: Onnoghen’s Counsel, CCT Chairman Exchange Heated Words At Tribunal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Waku Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Gets New Chopper From Caverton Helicopters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Temporarily Stands Down Fayose's Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Senate Withdraws Onnoghen Case From Supreme Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu Is Right; Atiku's Adamawa Was In Northern Cameroon By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections VIDEO: Tonye Cole's Supporters Jubilate After Appeal Court Ruling
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Keyamo Rubbishes Atiku's Endorsement By Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Asked To Disqualify APC Candidate Convicted In Liberia In 2013
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal PDP Slams N100million Law Suit Against APC, Police
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Ezekwesili Begs For Forgiveness For Withdrawing From Presidential Race
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Adjourns Onnoghen’s Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad