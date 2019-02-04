Six Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Port Harcourt

Officers of the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters at their hotel hideout in Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested on Friday, February 1, 2019 during a sting operation.

The suspects, comprising four men and two ladies, are Oghenekewe Innocent Akinnawo, Kemka Godseat Amadi, Revelation Macaulay, Damilola Adedoyin Oyinloye, Mary Ndubuisi and Jennifer Vandi.

Their arrest followed series of intelligence reports linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from a scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences, and other illegal activities.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest included three exotic cars: Benz E350-4Matic, Toyota Camry XLE and Benz GLE 450. Others are four iPhones, four laptops, one iPad, one iron sealed stamp, cheque books, car number plates and two unused bullets.

They will soon be arraigned in court.