Three Dead As APC, PDP Thugs Clash In Delta

Three persons lost their lives when hoodlums said to be working for Evelyn Oboro, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Delta Central, clashed with thugs allegedly working for Henry Baro, the sacked Chairman of Uvwie local government council and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in collaboration with Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that three political thugs were gunned down around Jakpa area, near Effurun market on Friday at about 11:30pm in Uvwie local government council of the state. More than 10 people were also injured and rushed to the Ekpan General Hospital and Central Hospital, Warri.

It was gathered that after the Friday night incident, the crisis resumed the following day with sporadic gunshots renting the air in the night.

Sources, who witnessed the bloody clash, told SaharaReporters that guns and other dangerous weapons were freely used by the thugs.

Narrating the incident, a source said: "Thugs from both sides were armed to the teeth. The thugs working for Oboro killed three thugs belonging to the Baro and Omo-Agege camp. The battle was so bloody that people started running for their lives. They also succeeded in inflicting severe injuries on thugs working in Oboro's camp.

"I was made to understand that the cause of the bloody battle was on who controls the local government council between Oboro and Baro. During elections Uvwie local government council is always a battle ground and so many persons have lost their lives as well as properties worth billions of naira since the coming of democracy in Nigeria. The February 16 election is the main reason for this current battle, which has lasted for almost three days now since Friday.”

In a telephone conversation, a strong member of the Baro/Omo-Agege political family confirmed the incident, stating that: "The people of Delta Central have vowed not to have Evelyn Oboro as their representative in the red chamber, because of her antecedent which has always portrayed the Urhobo nation in bad light. Urhobo nation and even her PDP family have rejected her and, as a result, she has decided to unleashed terror on the people.

"Evelyn is a failure. She is too small to face Omo-Agege in any election. Frankly speaking, both camps suffered during the bloody clash. Oboro’s camp lost men, so also our camp too. As I said, Evelyn is too small for Omo-Agege to handle. Don't forget, Urhobo nation will never send a woman without a husband to represent in the Senate. Omo-Agege has done enough and the Urhobo have agreed in one voice to return him for the next four years."

Speaking with our correspondent, one of Oboro’s media handlers, who preferred not to be named since he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said: “The clash is unfortunate and shows Omo-Agege and Baro's do-or-die kind of politics. My principal is equal to the task and whatever form they will design to prosecute the election, our principal, Evelyn Oboro, is ever ready for them. All we want is nothing but free and fair elections."

Andrew Aniamaka, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident, but refused to speak further, stating that investigation has since commenced and those involved will be brought to book.