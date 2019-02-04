On World Cancer Day, Pink Oak Salutes Donors, Signs Sponsorship Deal

As the global health community commemorates the World Cancer Day today, the Pink Oak Cancer Trust has commended corporate organisations and individuals who have donated hard-earned resources to cancer foundations in support of people battling cancer.

Dr. Laz Ude Eze, the Executive Director, gave the commendation during the signing of the donor partnership agreement between Pink Oak and Pasich Furniture Production Limited in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by Robert Ekanem an official of Pink Oak, issued on Monday.

According to Eze, Nigeria accounts for the highest number of cancer deaths in the world, not because cancer cannot be treated or cured, but due to lack of funds and poor quality of care.

He explained that Pink Oak and partners were raising money to fund the treatment of patients in the early stages of cancer in Nigeria, and was able to sponsor five cancer patients in 2018.

He called on the government at all levels to increase budgetary allocations for cancer control substantially and ensure efficient utilisation of the funds.

In his remarks, Sise Eze, the Chief Executive of Pasich Furniture, Abuja, said his company believes that a healthier Nigeria will translate to a better business opportunity for them.

He announced and signed a donation agreement of N500,000 to Pink Oak in support of the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

“We are really excited to do this and we hope to do more in future,” he told newsmen.

Pink Oak co-funds treatment of eligible cancer patients recommended by any of its member-NGOs: Breast Without Spot (Enugu), Cancer Aware Nigeria (Lagos), Medicaid Cancer Foundation (Abuja), Pink Africa Foundation (Calabar), Project Pink Blue (Abuja), St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation (Lagos) and Sebeccly Cancer Care (Lagos).

The theme of the World Cancer Day 2019 is ‘I Am and I Will’ — a phrase that seeks to promote individual commitment to the fight against cancer.