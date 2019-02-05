BREAKING: Police Tear-Gas Hungry IDPS Protesting On The Streets Of Maiduguri

Led by women and little children, the IDPs from Kukawa and Guzamala local government areas of the state, took to the streets from Teachers’ Village IDP Camp to Mala Kachala bypass up to Bukumkutu Roundabout, where they were eventually tear-gassed by the Police.

by Sahara Reporters Feb 05, 2019

Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are currently protesting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

Led by women and little children, the IDPs from Kukawa and Guzamala local government areas of the state, took to the streets from Teachers’ Village IDP Camp to Mala Kachala bypass up to Bukumkutu Roundabout, where they were eventually tear-gassed by the Police.

Fatima Ibrahim, an IDP from Kukawa, told SaharaReporters that they had spent almost two hungry months at Teachers Village IDP camp.

“We are hungry; our children are seriously hungry,” she said. “Thirty persons share a bag of rice. We are in need of foodstuffs; please tell then to bring for us.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Bandits Kill Senator Kabir Marafa’s Sister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Address Our Demands Within Seven Days Or Risk Nationwide Strike, Health Workers Tell Govt
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Passing The Night In The Bush, Adamawa Villagers Running From Boko Haram Troop Into Yola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: With Chants Of ‘Allahu Akbar’, Boko Haram Captures Five Adamawa Towns
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outcry At Lagos Airport Over Demolition Of FAAN, NAMA’s Structures By Chinese Company
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Protesters Light Candles At Presidential Villa Gate To Honour Fallen Heroes
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Bandits Kill Senator Kabir Marafa’s Sister
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections VIDEO: Tonye Cole's Supporters Jubilate After Appeal Court Ruling
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Is A 'Liar', Says Foreign Policy Magazine
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Senate Withdraws Onnoghen Case From Supreme Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ‘They Give Us Weekly Targets’ — Policemen Reveal Why They Exploit Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AIB Concludes Investigation On Osinbajo's Chopper Crash
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections REVEALED: Atiku Only Got ‘Temporary Waiver From Corruption Ban’ To Visit US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Many Escape Death As 'Substandard' Scoreboard Of Newly-Commissioned Stephen Keshi Stadium Collapses
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections No Threat, Intimidation, Sabotage Will Stop Elections In Adamawa, Says INEC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption NBA President Usoro's N1.4bn Fraud Case Abruptly Transferred To Unavailable Judge
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Chaos At Lagos Airport As Operators Bill Foreigners N10,000 Over $20 Service Charge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Osinbajo Gets New Chopper From Caverton Helicopters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad