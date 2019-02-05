BREAKING: Police Tear-Gas Hungry IDPS Protesting On The Streets Of Maiduguri

Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are currently protesting in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

Led by women and little children, the IDPs from Kukawa and Guzamala local government areas of the state, took to the streets from Teachers’ Village IDP Camp to Mala Kachala bypass up to Bukumkutu Roundabout, where they were eventually tear-gassed by the Police.

Fatima Ibrahim, an IDP from Kukawa, told SaharaReporters that they had spent almost two hungry months at Teachers Village IDP camp.

“We are hungry; our children are seriously hungry,” she said. “Thirty persons share a bag of rice. We are in need of foodstuffs; please tell then to bring for us.”