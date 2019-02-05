NBA President Usoro's N1.4bn Fraud Case Abruptly Transferred To Unavailable Judge

Professor Chuka Obiozor has taken over the trial of Paul Usoro, President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Usoro is standing trial over allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 10-count charge bordering on N1.4billion fraud. See Also Exclusive DETAILS: EFCC’s 10-Count Corruption Charge Against NBA President Usoro

According to NAN, the case could not proceed on Tuesday before Justice Muslim Hassan of Federal High Court Lagos, following the transfer of the case to the new judge.

Also named in the charge is Emmanuel Udom, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, who is “currently constitutionally immune from prosecution”, according to the charge sheet.

Others are Nsikan Nkan, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance; Mfon Udomah, the Accountant-General of Akwa Ibom State; Uwemedimo Nwoko, the Akwa Ibom State Attorney-General, and Margaret Ukpe. The defendants are said to be at large.

Usoro was charged on December 18, 2018, before Justice Hassan, and his plea was taken. He was subsequently admitted him to bail in the sum of N250million with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned until February 5, March 5, and March 6, for continuation of trial.

However, on Tuesday, when journalists approached the court for coverage of the trial, the case was not on the cause list.

On enquiry, journalists were informed that the case had been transferred to Justice Obiozor by the Chief Judge, following application to that effect.

Meanwhile in Justice Obiozor’s court, the case was also not itemised on the cause list, as the judge was said to be away on a workshop.