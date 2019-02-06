80% Of ASUU Members Vote For Continuation Of Strike

He affirmed that members voted for the continuation of the strike because the government is yet to meet all of its demand.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2019

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members convene for a meeting

Eighty per cent of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have voted for the continuation of the ongoing nationwide strike.

This was reached at a referendum held at the Oyo State chapter of the Union, in Ibadan, where 200 members voted in agreement, while only 50 people voted to end the strike.

Speaking after the referendum, Dr. Deji Omole, Chairman of the University of Ibadan Chapter, said the referendum was conducted to know if the union should end the strike or not.

He affirmed that members voted for the continuation of the strike because the government is yet to meet all of its demand.

ASUU and the Nigerian government are yet to come to an agreement on funds for the revitalisation of universities.

The union is demanding N50billion but the FG released only N25billion, saying it does not have N50billion.

Speaking after the last meeting, Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment said, “We have met it halfway. We have offered what we have; we don’t have N50 billion.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Army’s Clampdown Order On IPOB Inhuman, Degrading, Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM My Administration Has Promoted Workers' Unity, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech Shiites Deny Plans To Attack Detention Facilities To Forcefully Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Free Speech NYSC Members Protest Gruesome Killing of Colleague By Soldiers In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Elections Isoko Community Vows To Banish Anyone Who Votes For APC
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Address Our Demands Within Seven Days Or Risk Nationwide Strike, Health Workers Tell Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Buhari Is A 'Liar', Says Foreign Policy Magazine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Bandits Kill Senator Kabir Marafa’s Sister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Explains Peter Obi's Obsession With China
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Trivialize Corruption, Neutralize Justice! By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Demand N30million Ransom For Senator Marafa’s Brother-in-law
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Only A Few Of Our Hungry Old Men Endorsed Atiku, Say Niger Delta Youth
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Tambuwal Sacks Information Commissioner Hours After Leaving PDP For APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Many Escape Death As 'Substandard' Scoreboard Of Newly-Commissioned Stephen Keshi Stadium Collapses
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics AIB Concludes Investigation On Osinbajo's Chopper Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Sues CCT Chairman, Asks Him To Recuse Himself From Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections No Threat, Intimidation, Sabotage Will Stop Elections In Adamawa, Says INEC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Obanikoro Admits In Court That EFCC Investigated Him For Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad