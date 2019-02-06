80% Of ASUU Members Vote For Continuation Of Strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members convene for a meeting

Eighty per cent of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have voted for the continuation of the ongoing nationwide strike.

This was reached at a referendum held at the Oyo State chapter of the Union, in Ibadan, where 200 members voted in agreement, while only 50 people voted to end the strike.

Speaking after the referendum, Dr. Deji Omole, Chairman of the University of Ibadan Chapter, said the referendum was conducted to know if the union should end the strike or not.

He affirmed that members voted for the continuation of the strike because the government is yet to meet all of its demand.

ASUU and the Nigerian government are yet to come to an agreement on funds for the revitalisation of universities.

The union is demanding N50billion but the FG released only N25billion, saying it does not have N50billion.

Speaking after the last meeting, Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment said, “We have met it halfway. We have offered what we have; we don’t have N50 billion.”