I'm Contesting For Senate To Remain Politically Relevant, Says Okorocha

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2019

Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, says he is contesting for a seat in the Senate so that he can remain “politically relevant" even after leaving office as governor.

Okorocha said this while speaking to the press in Imo State on Tuesday.

He lauded the effort of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure voters in Imo State are captured, just has he accused some politicians in the state of betraying him.

He said: “I am going to the Senate for two things: first reason is to represent Imo State and Igboland.

“The second reason is to make sure that what is due to us get to us. I want to be politically relevant after I leave office as governor.”

He accused Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Rotimi Amaechi, Director General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, of sabotaging his ambition.

He continued: “Now, what is the interest of Oshiomhole and Amaechi in who becomes the governor of the state? It’s just to stop me, in order to hold the state politically captive, and I’m going to stop it.

“If I go to the Senate and Nwosu becomes the governor, they know I’ll be politically stronger for the presidential race in 2023. But, I’ll fight the conspirators to a standstill. What I‘m resisting is the systematic political colonisation of Imo State.”

Okorocha maintained that Eze Madumere, Hope Uzodinma and others he purportedly helped, have all turned against him.

He said: “Look at Madumere. Today, he would have been a senator, but he betrayed me. The Hope Uzodinma he is supporting today, where is he from? Is he not from the same Orlu zone where Uche Nwosu comes from? Have you been to Madumere’s house? Is it not bigger than this Government House?

“Look at Emma Ibediro that I fought hard so that he can become the APC’s National Organising Secretary, today he has betrayed me.

“I made Osita Izunaso APC’s first National Organising Secretary. From being a Permanent Secretary, I made George Eche Accountant-General and later Secretary to the State Government. It is in their blood to betray people."

