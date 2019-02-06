NLC Vows To Shut Down Any Govt That Intends To Privatise NNPC

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed his intention to privatise NNPC, if he is elected as president.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2019

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has threatened to shut down any government that intends to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

This formed part of the remarks at the opening ceremony of the NLC 12th Delegates Conference held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed his intention to privatise NNPC, if he is elected as president. 

However, Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President, stressed that organised labour union would not support any policy on privatisation or sale of the refinery. 

“We say no to the sale of our refinery and want a review of the power sector privatisation,” he said. 

Wabba also advocated for the reversal of power sector privatisation, due to what he called "chronic failures by the distribution companies (DisCos) to deliver quality power supply to Nigerians.

Wabba said: “Since the privatisation of electricity distribution, Nigerians are yet to see the fulfilment of promises of efficient service delivery. Instead, the electricity situation has gone worse with chronic failures by DisCos to supply prepaid meters, exploitation of Nigerians through estimated billings and reluctance to attend to basic complaints. 

“Even with N39billion bailout funds from government, the supposed private entrepreneurs have failed to turn anything around, except maybe their pockets, unfortunately, at the expense of Nigerians. This must stop.

“We call on the government to reverse the power sector privatisation because it has failed. The privatisation of public utilities has not proven to be the correct thing to do in most countries, even developed ones."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Buhari Is A 'Liar', Says Foreign Policy Magazine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Explains Peter Obi's Obsession With China
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Only A Few Of Our Hungry Old Men Endorsed Atiku, Say Niger Delta Youth
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Tambuwal Sacks Information Commissioner Hours After Leaving PDP For APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics AIB Concludes Investigation On Osinbajo's Chopper Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ganduje Orders Closure Of Kano Stadiums Ahead Of PDP Rally
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Buhari Is A 'Liar', Says Foreign Policy Magazine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Bandits Kill Senator Kabir Marafa’s Sister
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Explains Peter Obi's Obsession With China
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Trivialize Corruption, Neutralize Justice! By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Demand N30million Ransom For Senator Marafa’s Brother-in-law
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Only A Few Of Our Hungry Old Men Endorsed Atiku, Say Niger Delta Youth
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Tambuwal Sacks Information Commissioner Hours After Leaving PDP For APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports Many Escape Death As 'Substandard' Scoreboard Of Newly-Commissioned Stephen Keshi Stadium Collapses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AIB Concludes Investigation On Osinbajo's Chopper Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Sues CCT Chairman, Asks Him To Recuse Himself From Trial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections No Threat, Intimidation, Sabotage Will Stop Elections In Adamawa, Says INEC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Obanikoro Admits In Court That EFCC Investigated Him For Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad