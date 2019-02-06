One Year After New Year Massacre, Herdsmen Attack Benue Communities

News gathered from local inhabitants indicated that the gunmen invaded the area in the early hours, and shot sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2019

Armed men, suspected to be herdsmen, have attacked Tomatar community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack happened on Monday, barely 48 hours before the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to continue his presidential campaign.

Many people were said to have been injured, while some are still missing.

News gathered from local inhabitants indicated that the gunmen invaded the area in the early hours, and shot sporadically.

Dennis Mernyi, an indigene of Tse-Tseghem, whose community was worse hit in the attack, told New Telegraph that he received a phone call from his people that their village and other surrounding villages were under severe attack by the insurgents.

According to Mernyi, Tse Tseghem settlement is a riverine area where more than 50 persons were massacred on New Year day in 2018.

He said: "My brothers who are in the village called me on Tuesday morning that two people were shot dead, three houses burnt and a few other people sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

“The armed gangs engaged the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army stationed in the area in a gun battle that lasted for several hours before they were pushed back to the neighbouring Nasarawa State."

Speaking on the invasion, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, Force Commander of OPWS, told journalists that the armed mercenaries tried to invade Tomatar in Guma, but his troops engaged them in a gun battle and inflicted heavy casualty on the attackers.

The Force Commander added that his troops did not suffer any casualty in the battle, and assured the residents that the OPWS would continue to do its best to ensure the safety of lives and properties by dislodging and bringing to justice all armed criminals anywhere in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Bandits Kill Senator Kabir Marafa’s Sister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Bandits Demand N30million Ransom For Senator Marafa’s Brother-in-law
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Passing The Night In The Bush, Adamawa Villagers Running From Boko Haram Troop Into Yola
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Responding With New Language And Action By Ola Onikoyi, Jr.
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion When Will Our Girls Return Home? By Toks Ero
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Terrorism: A Parasite That Survives And Thrives On Deceit And People's Fear By Idris M. Kabir
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Buhari Is A 'Liar', Says Foreign Policy Magazine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Explains Peter Obi's Obsession With China
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Bandits Kill Senator Kabir Marafa’s Sister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Trivialize Corruption, Neutralize Justice! By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Tambuwal Sacks Information Commissioner Hours After Leaving PDP For APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Only A Few Of Our Hungry Old Men Endorsed Atiku, Say Niger Delta Youth
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Demand N30million Ransom For Senator Marafa’s Brother-in-law
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Sues CCT Chairman, Asks Him To Recuse Himself From Trial
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports Many Escape Death As 'Substandard' Scoreboard Of Newly-Commissioned Stephen Keshi Stadium Collapses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ganduje Orders Closure Of Kano Stadiums Ahead Of PDP Rally
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education 80% Of ASUU Members Vote For Continuation Of Strike
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Obanikoro Admits In Court That EFCC Investigated Him For Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad