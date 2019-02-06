Tinubu's Former CSO Egbetokun Appointed Kwara CP Ahead Of Presidential Election

Kayode Egbetokun, a former Chief Security Officer to Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, has been appointed Commissioner of Police in Kwara State.

Egbetokun was initially named Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos to replace Imohimi Edgal, who had been Lagos CP since Aug 2017, but the appointment was subsequently reversed.



CP Mu’azu Zubairu will now take over from Edgal as the new Lagos CP, while Egbetokun will assume work as Kwara CP with immediate effect, and will oversee security in Kwara ahead of next Saturday’s presidential election.

Kwara is one of the biggest talking points of the elections, with Bukola Saraki, Senate President, who left the ruling party for the opposition, and Lai Mohammed, the Miniter of Information, both pushing hard to put their respective parties in control of the state.

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment, along with the deployment of 36 other senior officials, following a recommendation by the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Apart from Kwara, Lagos, and Kogi, other states now have new police commissioners while the CP in charge of FCT, Borno and a few other states’ appointments were revalidated.

According to a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Commissioners of Police and the states they are deployed in are: “Buba Sanusi, Katsina State; Mohammed Wakili, Kano State; Rabiu Ladodo, Jigawa State; Ahmed Iliyasu, Ogun State; Mu’azu Zubairu, Lagos State; Ibrahim Sabo, Niger State; Alkassam Sanusi, Taraba State; Garba M. Mukaddas, Adamawa State; Omololu Bishi, Benue State; Bola Longe, Nassarawa State; Isaac Akinmoyede, Plagos, teau State; Odumosu Hakeem, Edo State; Olushola David, Bayelsa State; Adeleke Yinka, Delta State; Austin Iwero Agbonlahor, Cross Rivers State; Bashir Makama, Akwa Ibom State; Awosola Awotunde, Ebonyi State; Belel Usman, Rivers State; Bello Makwashi, Gombe State and Abdulrahman Ahmed, Kaduna State.”

Others are: “Bala Ciroma, FCT; Egbetokun Kayode, Kwara State; Hakeem Busari, Kogi State; Asuquo Amba, Ekiti state; Galadanchi Dasuki, Imo State; Suleiman Balarabe, Enugu State; Dandaura Mustapha, Anambra State; Etim Ene Okon, Abia state; Ibrahim Kaoje, Sokoto state; Celestine Okoye, Zamfara State; Garba Danjuma, Kebbi State; Abiodun Ige, Osun State; Undie Adie, Ondo State; Olukolu Shina, Oyo State; Ali Janga, Bauchi State; Damian Chukwu, Bornu State and Sumonu Abdulmalik, Yobe State.”