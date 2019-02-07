BREAKING: ASUU Suspends Strike But Warns Government It's Not Yet Over

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its nationwide strike, and announced resumption of academic activities from Friday, February 8, 2019. ASUU, however, resolved to resume the strike if government backs out of the newly signed Memorandum of Action.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2019

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its nationwide strike, and announced resumption of academic activities from Friday, February 8, 2019.

The strike began in November 2018, and was aimed at ensuring better funding for universities.

The decision to suspend the strike was reached after a meeting with the Nigerian government on Thursday.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached and a deal was signed.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached and a deal was signed.

ASUU, however, resolved to resume the strike if government backs out of the newly signed Memorandum of Action.

SaharaReporters, New York

