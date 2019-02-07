Five Killed, Gov’s Convoy Attacked In Crowd Trouble At Buhari's Rally In Taraba

Five persons were feared to have lost their lives in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, during the rally of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thousands of APC members converged on the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo on Thursday.

However, trouble began as hoodlums attacked the convoy of the Governor, unleashing mayhem on the Deputy Governor’s car, as well as that of the state Commissioner of Police and a Special Adviser.

Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Darius Ishaku, Governor of Taraba State, confirmed the incident when he addressed reporters on Thursday.

He said: “The Deputy Governor’s car and several other cars in the convoy, including that of the Commissioner of Police and a Special Adviser to the Governor, were damaged.

“The thugs, most of whom were imported from neighbouring states to create the false impression that APC enjoys a large following in the state, came heavily armed.

“They carried guns, cutlasses and sticks, which they displayed openly and in the full glare of security agents who merely looked the other way. They were given cover by the security agencies who fired gunshots to scare away those who may dare to confront them.

“What happened today is a big contrast to the PDP presidential flag-off of February 5 in Jalingo, which attracted a large crowd, but recorded no incident of crisis and deaths. Residents of Wukari are still licking the wounds of the APC violent visitation of January 29, during which PDP posters and bill boards were torn and a member of the PDP killed.

“The Taraba State government will no longer fold its arms while innocent people are being killed and maimed.”

Meanwhile, two persons were also said to have been feared dead as a result of overcrowding at the stadium.

They were said to have been rushed to the hospital in ambulances during the rally.