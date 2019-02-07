Oyo Chapter Rejects SDP Endorsement Of Buhari

The Oyo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has rejected the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday and made available to SaharaReporters.

At a meeting earlier on Thursday, the SDP National Executive Committee (NEC) had endorsed Buhari’s candidature.

However, the Oyo chapter rejected the endorsement via a statement that read: “The Oyo State SDP received with shock the adoption of President Buhari of the APC by SDP NEC.

“The State Secretary, Chief Niyi Akande, emphasised that SDP members in Oyo State have in the past few months interacted with the main opposition parties with a view to ensuring that the electorate have the best choice both at the national and state levels.

“The State Secretary categorically said that Oyo State SDP members dissociate themselves from any decision to adopt President Buhari, and that all SDP members and teeming supporters to kindly await the conclusion of the discussion with other opposition parties.

“Also, the Director General of the Bolaji Ayorinde Campaign Organisation, Chief Matthew Oke has vehemently rejected the adoption of President Buhari and any APC candidate in the State. He said Bolaji Ayorinde is not in alliance with the adoption of APC and its presidential candidate.

“He therefore implored all members to be steadfast in the strategies to win the gubernatorial election for Chief Bolaji Ayorinde of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).”