Oyo Chapter Rejects SDP Endorsement Of Buhari

“The State Secretary categorically said that Oyo State SDP members dissociate themselves from any decision to adopt President Buhari, and that all SDP members and teeming supporters to kindly await the conclusion of the discussion with other opposition parties," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2019

The Oyo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has rejected the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday and made available to SaharaReporters.

At a meeting earlier on Thursday, the SDP National Executive Committee (NEC) had endorsed Buhari’s candidature.

However, the Oyo chapter rejected the endorsement via a statement that read: “The Oyo State SDP received with shock the adoption of President Buhari of the APC by SDP NEC. 

“The State Secretary, Chief Niyi Akande, emphasised that SDP members in Oyo State have in the past few months interacted with the main opposition parties with a view to ensuring that the electorate have the best choice both at the national and state levels.

“The State Secretary categorically said that Oyo State SDP members dissociate themselves from any decision to adopt President Buhari, and that all SDP members and teeming supporters to kindly await the conclusion of the discussion with other opposition parties.

“Also, the Director General of the Bolaji Ayorinde Campaign Organisation, Chief Matthew Oke has vehemently rejected the adoption of President Buhari and any APC candidate in the State. He said Bolaji Ayorinde is not in alliance with the adoption of APC and its presidential candidate.

“He therefore implored all members to be steadfast in the strategies to win the gubernatorial election  for Chief Bolaji Ayorinde of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 'Unstable, Irritable' Obasanjo Belongs In the Dustbin, Says Rtd General Akinrinade
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed, Gov’s Convoy Attacked In Crowd Trouble At Buhari's Rally In Taraba
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Despite Public Outrage, el-Rufai Defends His Death Threat To Foreigners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Lagos Restricts Movement On 18 Roads For Buhari's Presidential Rally
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: SDP Adopts Buhari As Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Arrest Six 'Barbaric' Men For 'Inserting' Pepper Into Woman’s Private Parts
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Monday’s Attacks, Adamawa Community Leaders Reveal ‘The Real Boko Haram'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity 1,000 Pastors Storm Abuja To Endorse 'God's Anointed' Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Military Officers Will Now Enjoy VIP Treatment At Airports, Says Aviation Minister
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 'Unstable, Irritable' Obasanjo Belongs In the Dustbin, Says Rtd General Akinrinade
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed, Gov’s Convoy Attacked In Crowd Trouble At Buhari's Rally In Taraba
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Despite Public Outrage, el-Rufai Defends His Death Threat To Foreigners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Osinbajo Replies Aviation Professionals: Only Nigerian Pilots Fly Me
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos Restricts Movement On 18 Roads For Buhari's Presidential Rally
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: SDP Adopts Buhari As Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections UNVEILED: AAC's Mobile App For Reporting 2019 Elections
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections INEC: We've Not Changed Position On Rivers APC Candidates
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad