BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Petrol Tanker Explodes Near Anambra Governor's Lodge

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 09, 2019

A tanker fully loaded with petrol has exploded near the lodge of the Anambra State Governor.

The incident occurred at Amawbia junction in Anambra, on Saturday evening.

The tanker was said to have skidded off the road. Afterwards, it fell down and burst into flames.

The fire is said to still be raging and there are speculations that some persons have been burnt beyond recognition.

However, the number of persons affected has not been confirmed.

Officials of the Fire Service are currently trying to put out the fire, just as efforts are on to secure the area.

SaharaReporters, New York

