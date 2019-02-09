God Will Punish PDP For Perpetrating Corruption While In Power, Buhari Prays

President Muhammadu Buhari says God would punish the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its alleged corrupt activities in the country while in power for 16 years.

Buhari said this when he received both local and international support groups at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

He said his administration would continue to prosecute those it can.

Buhari maintained that on assumption of power in 2015, he approached the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for money and he was told there was no money in the federal coffers.

He said: “Large scale abuse of trust, only God can give them punishment but those we can touch, we will get them prosecuted. We have said properties confiscated should be sold and the money put into the treasury and we will use.

“I have said this for the umpteenth time and I have challenged them to prove me wrong, but in those 16 years of PDP rule, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million barrels by $100 per barrel every day, every week, but when we came on board, the price fell to between $37-38 and hung around $40-$50. I went to the Central Bank of Nigeria governor and asked him for money and he said there is no money.”

The president added that PDP has no justification for what it spent the money on as there was no project executed during its reign at the helm of affairs.

Buhari insisted that he would continue to stand on his principle and would not throw money out for everyone to loot.

“If I didn’t stick to my principle of accountability, I would have been in trouble by now and I have no regrets. Everybody wants to be comfortable, but the most important thing is to live within your means and bear the consequence,” he said.