PDP Accuses APC Of Sponsoring Thugs To Attack Members During Campaign Rally In Ebonyi

Thugs suspected to be members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have been accused of attacking the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi.

Addressing newsmen on Friday, Fidelis Nwankwo, Director General of the Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation, alleged that APC thugs in the state destroyed the campaign billboards of PDP.

He claimed that the thugs, numbering up to 100, stopped PDP members in Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

During the attack, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Dorothy Obasi, allegedly sustained injuries.

He said: “Just yesterday, Thursday, the 7th of February, 2019, as a procession of the Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation headed for Edda for its local government rally, a bunch of APC thugs were mobilised and violently set upon the PDP procession, which was lawfully going about their business.

“Law abiding citizens were molested, beaten, and harassed by these mindless street urchins. Wanton destruction was also inflicted on vehicles and property of PDP faithful, whose only crime was to express their freedom of association and political affiliation.”

The party tasked the Nigeria Police Force to order the arrest of the thugs that attacked its members and make them face the full punishment of the law.