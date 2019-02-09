Selling Your Vote Is Like Selling Your Destiny, Says Lai Mohammed

“Selling your vote or PVC is like selling your destiny and we should not allow ourselves to sell our destiny. When you do that, you know what that means."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 09, 2019

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, has advised Nigerians against selling their votes, stating that it is like “selling your destiny”.

He stated this at a workshop on broadcast media coverage for the 2019 elections, organised by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which in Abuja.

The event took place on Saturday and was tagged: ‘Fake News, Hate Speech, Vote and PVC Buying’.

Represented by Ms Grace Isu-Gekpe, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, the Information Minister said: “Selling your vote or PVC is like selling your destiny and we should not allow ourselves to sell our destiny. When you do that, you know what that means.”

Journalists were also advised to use their positions to work with government in the effort to address the spread of fake news, hate speech and vote buying.

Meanwhile, acting Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, represented by Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson, restated the commitment of the Force to ensure neutrality and fairness.

