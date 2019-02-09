Three Dead, 7,893 Affected In Borno IDP Camp Fire, Says NEMA



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that the fire incident that occurred at the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Monguno, Borno State, led to the death of three people, while 7,893 were also affected.

The agency confirmed the casualties in a statement signed by Sani Datti, spokesperson for the agency, on Friday.

Datti noted that the fire also destroyed 402 shelters and 933 makeshift homes.

He said: “The fire started at noon from one of the makeshift shelters, where a woman was cooking, and spread across the camp, destroying about 402 reinforced/transitional shelters and 933 makeshift homes.”

He sympathised with those affected in the accident, adding that the agency is working on providing relief materials for those affected.