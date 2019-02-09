Yahaya Bello's Wife, Aides Involved In Accident In Kogi

Amina Bello, wife of Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State, alongside three of her aides were involved in an accident in Kogi State on Saturday.

The accident occurred along the Obajana-Kabba Road, while on their way to Isanlu for the women rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor listed the aides affected as: Mrs. Kenechi Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Women and Children to the Governor; Mrs. Ejura Edward, the SSA on Women Affairs, and Mrs. Adesoro Olamide, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor’s Wife.

The statement read: “In appreciation to God Almighty for His faithfulness to the New Direction family, the Kogi State Government wishes to announce that three aides of Gov. Yahaya Bello and his wife survived an accident this morning.

“The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Women and Children to the Governor, Mrs Kenechi Ajayi; the SSA to Governor’s wife on Women Affairs, Mrs Ejura Edward; and the Special Assitant on Media and Publicity to the wife of the Governor, Mrs Adesoro Olamide, were involved in a minor auto accident this morning.

“The accident occurred around Oshokoshoko village, while on their way to Isanlu for the All Progressives Congress women rally, but they all came out unhurt. The government appreciates God once again, that all those involved are in perfect condition.

“The Governor’s wife’s door-to-door campaign train continues with their rally to the western senatorial district, after a successful two-day outing in Kogi East.”