Bayelsa Governor Relaunches Security Outfit Days Before General Election

The Police have also expressed worry about not having full control of the security outfit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 10, 2019

There is palpable concern in Bayelsa State over the relaunch of the state security outfit, ‘Operation Doo Akpo’, days before the general election.

A source in the state Police Command said although it was a lofty development, there were concerns as the outfit had been inactive over time.

The Police have also expressed worry about not having full control of the security outfit.

Speaking on the relaunch of the outfit in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Seriake Dickson, Governor of the state, said the decision was as a result of the calls from concerned individuals after the outfit was suspended.

He said the body has shown that with the right equipment, support, training and supervision, it can clean up the state and even do better than colleagues in other states.

Dickson promised that his administration would continue to invest in security, just as he charged them to work towards arresting the menace of criminal activities in the state.

Fifty-five vehicles and 26 motorcycles were commissioned at the event.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides Police To Withdraw Security Aides Of VIPs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME New Ondo State Police Commissioner Reads Riot Act To “Lazy” Officers
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Prison Officer For N 3.9 Million Fraud
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections Poll: Police Send Delegation To Kogi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Exclusive Iro Ukpai, MD Of SDS Arrested On Questionable Charges
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM 10 Pro-Biafra Protesters Arraigned In Rivers State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC: We Didn't Poison Former Skye Bank Chairman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics FCT Minister Narrowly Escapes Death As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal I Don't Answer To Anyone But Presidency, Says CCT Chairman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Yahaya Bello's Wife, Aides Involved In Accident In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Orders Arrest Of CCB Chairman Over El-Rufai’s Asset Declaration Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Falana Petitions Finance Ministry Over 'Criminal Diversion Of Public Funds' By Interior Ministry
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides el-Rufai Meets Pastors In Kaduna, Appeals For Support
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu, Who You Epp Sef?! By Kunle Wizeman Ajayi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides No Elections In Zamfara Without APC, Yari Tells INEC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Sowore, Moghalu, Donald Duke, Durotoye Go Head-To-Head On 'The People's Debate'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Police To Withdraw Security Aides Of VIPs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM As NLC President, I Mobilised Lagos ‘Area Boys’ For Protest, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad